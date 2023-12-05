Gurugram Accident: 2 Businessmen On Harley Davidson Crushed To Death After 8 Vehicles Collide On KMP Expressway; Horrific Visuals Surface

2 Businessmen On Harley Davidson Crushed To Death After 8 Vehicles Collide On KMP Expressway | Twitter

Gurugram, December 4: Two businessmen riding Harley Davidson motorbikes were killed in a road accident near Pachgaon on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway under the Bilaspur police station area on Monday, the police said. As per reports, a truck driver applied brakes suddenly without giving any indicator on the Expressway, which led to the accident as eight vehicles coming from behind collided with each other. Both the bikers died after getting trapped in the crash.

They were part of a group of seven bikers

According to the police, Mukul Kumar, a resident of DLF Phase 5, who was part of a group of seven bikers, said in his complaint that at around 7.30 a.m. on Monday, they had gone for ride to Sohna from the Golf Course Road.

'Four other companions were also following them'

Prashant Narula (45), a resident of Punjabi Bagh, Delhi, and Parmit Sood (45), a resident of DLF Phase-1, Gurugram, were riding ahead of them. "Four other companions were also following them when a speeding truck suddenly applied brakes in the middle of the road without giving any indicator.

A BMW and a canter following the I-20 also ended up colliding

Due to this, the I-20 car coming from behind collided with the truck with. A BMW and a canter following the I-20 also ended up colliding with each other, followed by another truck and a canter. The two bikers following them also collided and got trapped under one of the trucks, the complainant told the police.

They were sent to hospital for treatment

After the duo was pulled out from under the vehicle, Prashant was sent to Nalhar Medical College, Nuh, while Parmit was rushed to the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram. Unfortunately, both died during treatment.

A case has been registered

"A case under the relevant sections of IPC has been registered against the errant truck driver at the Bilaspur police station. The victims' bodies have been handed over to the family members after autopsy," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson for Gurugram Police.