Guru Nanak Ji 483rd death anniversary 2022: Know all about the founder of Sikhism 

Every year the death anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first Guru of Sikhs, is celebrated on 22 September. This day is marked as ‘Jyoti Jot’ and prayers are offered at Kartarpur Sahib, which is his final resting place.

Death anniversary rituals:

Kartapur is holding a three-day event on the 483rd death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Ji.

Sikh pilgrims from all over the world, including Pakistan, will participate in the rituals.

In Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Head Gyani Sardar Gobind Singh formally started the religious rituals. Pilgrims will pay obeisance at the Samadhi and the grave of Guru Nanak.

Who was Guru Nanak Ji:

Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus, died on September 22, 1539, aged 70. He was known for his political, social and spiritual beliefs which were based on love, equality, fraternity and virtue. Guru Nanak is viewed as a symbol of peace and servicing.

On this day, Guruvani is recited in each of the Gurdwaras and langar is organized at different places. Guru Nanak Dev Ji breathed his last in Kartarpur on 22 September 1539.

He was born in Talwandi Rai Bhoe, near Lahore, Pakistan which was renamed later Nankana Sahib. His followers came to be known as Sikhs, which means a learner or a disciple.

His teachings:

Guru Nanak is said to have travelled entire Asia teaching people of 'one God', that God constitutes the eternal truth and he resides in his creations.

Guru Nanak declared that God is one — formless (Nirgun) and without birth and death. The whole world is God’s creation i.e. Ik Onkar Satnam. He studied both Hinduism and Islam.

Guru Nanak introduced the concept of langar where everybody partakes of a meal as equals. This is a tradition continued by Sikhs to date in Gurudwaras. This practice symbolizes charity and equality. He travelled to many places like Mecca, Baghdad, Multan, etc.

According to him all are born equal. He also stood for karma as the basis of dharma. He valued a simpler notion of truth that was the basis of honest living.

After Guru Nanak’s death, the baton of the Guru was passed on to Guru Angad. There were nine more Gurus in Sikhism.

