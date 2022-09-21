World Rhino Day: here's all you need to know

Representative image |

September 22, is celebrated as World Rhino Day every year. Over the years, many rhinos were hunted by poachers for horns, which are said to have several medical benefits.

World Rhino Day was declared by World Wildlife South Africa in 2010, however, it was first celebrated on September 22, 2011. The day was marked to curb rhino poaching and save the endangered species. The day was required to bring together cause-related groups, wildlife conservation centers, NGOs, zoos, and concerned citizens.

Rhinos belong to the Rhinocerotidae family. This species is projected to go extinct, with more than 7000 killed due to poaching from 2008 to 2017 in South Africa. The black African rhino was declared extinct in 2011.

According to the World Wide Fund for Nature, there are only 27,000 rhinos left in the world. And 3,700 rhinos are left in northeastern India and the Terai grasslands of Nepal.

Currently, Assam's Kaziranga National Park has India's largest population of rhinos, the national park has over 2,413 rhinos.

Indian rhinos are also called greater one-horned rhinoceros, the Indian rhinos weigh in between 1,800 and 2,700 kg and stand 7 feet high, and has over shoulder 11.5 feet long.

Currently, only about 11 reserves in India and Nepal are home to rhinos

Rhinoceros Facts:

They are partially blind.

Rhino horns are made from keratin and not bones.

They are herbivores.

Rhinos can weigh over 3 tonnes.

The name rhinoceros means' nose horn'.