Gujarat's Garba Officially Recognised As Intangible Cultural Heritage By UNESCO

In a momentous ceremony held in Paris, the vibrant dance form of Garba was officially recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. This prestigious honor follows Garba's inscription on the coveted list in December 2023. The Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, presented the certificate to Gujarat in the presence of State Ministers Harsh Sanghavi and Praful Pansheriya.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took to social media to share this news, expressing his immense pride. "A moment of joy and pride for entire India, including Gujarat," he wrote. "Gujarat's cultural heritage, Sama Garba, was awarded a certificate by UNESCO, declaring it an 'Intangible Cultural Heritage.'"

This recognition marks a significant milestone for India, adding Garba to the impressive list of 15 cultural heritages already inscribed by UNESCO. These heritages encompass vibrant festivals, traditional fairs, and regional dances, all integral expressions of India's rich tapestry.

The Chief Minister further acknowledged the tireless efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in promoting Gujarat's cultural heritage on a global stage. As an ardent devotee of Adyashakti and a former Chief Minister of Gujarat, PM Modi has consistently championed the vibrancy of Navratri celebrations and the integral role Garba plays within them.

Notably, innovative initiatives undertaken during his tenure have transformed Navratri into the longest-running folk festival in the world.

Patel concluded by emphasizing how Garba's global recognition by UNESCO serves as a testament to the success of the Prime Minister's vision of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" (Development Alongside Heritage). This achievement signifies the perfect harmony between cultural preservation and contemporary progress.

The inscription of Garba on the UNESCO list not only celebrates an art form but also acknowledges its role in fostering social cohesion and community spirit. The ceremony in Paris serves as a fitting culmination of dedicated efforts to showcase this vibrant cultural treasure to the world.