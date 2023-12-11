Mira-Bhayandar: As Part Of Its 3R's Initiative, MBMC Uses Recycled ‘Garba’ Pots To Add Glitter To Open Spaces In City

FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: As a part of their eco-friendly initiative of maintaining the cleanliness of the twin-city while promoting the 3-R concept of Reduce-Reuse and Recycle, the personnel attached to MBMC’s sanitation department had safely collected around 2,5000 “Garbis” (traditional earthen pots used by devotees for worship during the Navratri festivities) which are being utilised in an elegant, eco-friendly and productive manner.

After giving needed touch-ups, the collection of decorative and colourful pots are now adding glitter to some of the open spaces and dark spots of civic properties in the twin-city.

Apart from this, the MBMC utilises the pots to grow plants-especially Tulsi (holy basil) and other ornamental flowering plants which not only occupy a place of pride in municipal gardens, but also live up to their meaning of being a symbol of life. Garbis are traditional earthen pots which are worshipped after placing an oil lamp, the flame of which is kept burning non-stop for the nine days of the Navratri festival to symbolize the source of life.

Ministry of housing & urban affairs hails MBMC's 3R initiative

Last year the MBMC had collected around 3,000 pots. The ministry of housing and urban affairs (MOHUA) has also hailed MBMC’s 3R initiative which is not just limited to the reuse of earthen pots but the utilization of in-house manure produced from Nirmalaya (floral remains). Apart from vermi-compost prepared from Nirmalya (floral remains), the MBMC also uses “HARIT” maha city compost produced at its sole solid waste processing unit in the Dhaavgi area of Uttan near Bhayandar.

“The decorative and colourful pots are adding to the beauty of various municipal gardens and other civic properties including the green areas at several of our administrative and ward offices across the twin-city,” said a sanitary inspector. Meanwhile the administration is also mooting upon the idea of using organic manure to grow a variety of vegetables.