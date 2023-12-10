Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Launches Phase II Of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

FPJ

In an effort to promote various welfare-oriented schemes, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has rolled up its sleeves to hold camps across the twin-city for taking forward the phase II of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY), a transformative journey exemplifying the government's commitment for the well-being of citizens. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a conversation with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) via video conferencing on Saturday.

The MBMC had arranged live screening facility of the online interactive session at its auditorium at Buddha Vihar in the Ramdev Nagar area of Mira Road where the prime minister interacted with various beneficiaries of the VBSY while covering the remotest corners of the country.

'Chalked out elaborate plan'

“We have chalked out an elaborate plan to hold yatras and camps with the primary objective of achieving widespread coverage of central government schemes, ensuring saturation through line departments, and ultimately delivering their benefits to eligible beneficiaries across the twin-city,” said municipal commissioner Sanjay Katkar.

The civic administration will hold Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at 33 places followed by multiple camps in Mira-Bhayandar to highlight various schemes, mainly Ujjwala Yojana (for providing LPG connections to women from Below Poverty Line), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (to fuel the concept of housing for all), PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi, a special micro-credit facility for providing affordable loans to street vendors), Ayushman Bharat (world's largest health insurance/ assurance scheme fully financed by the government) and Aadhaar.

Beneficiaries handed over eligibility cards

Dignitaries such as Union minister Piyush Goyal; higher education and technical education minister Chandrakant Dada Patil; state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule; and legislator Geeta Jain registered their presence in the live screening session during which some beneficiaries were handed over eligibility cards to avail benefits of the welfare schemes.