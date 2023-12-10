 Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Launches Phase II Of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Launches Phase II Of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Launches Phase II Of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a conversation with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatravia video conferencing on Saturday.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

In an effort to promote various welfare-oriented schemes, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has rolled up its sleeves to hold camps across the twin-city for taking forward the phase II of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY), a transformative journey exemplifying the government's commitment for the well-being of citizens. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a conversation with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) via video conferencing on Saturday.

The MBMC had arranged live screening facility of the online interactive session at its auditorium at Buddha Vihar in the Ramdev Nagar area of Mira Road where the prime minister interacted with various beneficiaries of the VBSY while covering the remotest corners of the country.

'Chalked out elaborate plan'

“We have chalked out an elaborate plan to hold yatras and camps with the primary objective of achieving widespread coverage of central government schemes, ensuring saturation through line departments, and ultimately delivering their benefits to eligible beneficiaries across the twin-city,” said municipal commissioner Sanjay Katkar.

The civic administration will hold Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at 33 places followed by multiple camps in Mira-Bhayandar to highlight various schemes, mainly Ujjwala Yojana (for providing LPG connections to women from Below Poverty Line), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (to fuel the concept of housing for all), PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi, a special micro-credit facility for providing affordable loans to street vendors), Ayushman Bharat (world's largest health insurance/ assurance scheme fully financed by the government) and Aadhaar.

Beneficiaries handed over eligibility cards

Dignitaries such as Union minister Piyush Goyal; higher education and technical education minister Chandrakant Dada Patil; state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule; and legislator Geeta Jain registered their presence in the live screening session during which some beneficiaries were handed over eligibility cards to avail benefits of the welfare schemes.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Assigns Special Duties To Senior Officials For State Legislature's Winter...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Central Railway GM Ram Karan Yadav Conducts Safety Inspection Of Daund Chord Line In Pune Division

Central Railway GM Ram Karan Yadav Conducts Safety Inspection Of Daund Chord Line In Pune Division

‘One Bharat Sari Walkathon’ In Mumbai Draws Thousands Of Women Celebrating Unity In Diversity;...

‘One Bharat Sari Walkathon’ In Mumbai Draws Thousands Of Women Celebrating Unity In Diversity;...

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Launches Phase II Of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Launches Phase II Of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Mumbai News: Mulund Residents Hit Streets In Protest Against BMC's Plan To Relocate PAPs In Their...

Mumbai News: Mulund Residents Hit Streets In Protest Against BMC's Plan To Relocate PAPs In Their...

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar Condemns Shoe-Throwing Attempt, Sloganeering Against Him In Pune; Terms...

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar Condemns Shoe-Throwing Attempt, Sloganeering Against Him In Pune; Terms...