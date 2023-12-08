Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Assigns Special Duties To Senior Officials For State Legislature's Winter Session

MBMC | File

In a move apparently aimed at being well-prepared with proper homework, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has assigned special duties to a team of senior officials in case any matter related to the civic body comes up in the ongoing 14-day Winter Session of the state legislature.

The Winter Session is being held in Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra between December 7 to December 20.

Overtime officers assigned extra duty hours

Seven senior officials comprising deputy commissioners, executive engineers, and town planner led by a nodal officer have been assigned extra duty hours till 10:30 pm. Each of the seven officers will stay behind on the assigned weekday (including Saturday and Sunday) till the end of the assembly session. A notification to this effect was issued by the additional commissioner on December 5.

Legislators might seek govt assistance on pressing matters

Apart from question hours and starred questions, legislators may also call the attention of the government to any matter of urgent public importance to which the concerned minister gives a response. Since the questions can be related to any civic bodies across the state, the MBMC aims to keep itself well prepared in case any questions or clarifications are raised to matters linked with any of their departments, an official said.

The session is expected to be stormy over issues like Maratha reservation, unseasonal rains, and increased crimes. Notably, the opposition parties had already boycotted the customary tea party hosted by the chief minister on the eve of the state legislature session.