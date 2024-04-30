Gujarati NRI Makes History In First Anatomical Donation Case From Abroad | MELVYN THOMAS

Surat: In a pioneering move that has set a precedent for the nation, a Gujarati family residing in Canada brought the body of their deceased son back to India for anatomical donation. Prajesh Patel, a 39-year-old NRI who lived in Canada with his wife and children, tragically passed away on April 21st after being hospitalized with severe diarrhea and vomiting. "This is the first case in the country that an Indian citizen living abroad died and his mortal body was brought to India for anatomical donation," Nilesh Mandlewala, founder of the Surat-based Donate Life NGO, remarked on the significance of this event.

Prajesh's parents, Prakashbhai Patel and Aartiben Patel, who reside in Mumbai, received the devastating news of their son's passing. Prakashbhai, a trustee of Donate Life, an organization dedicated to promoting organ donation, immediately contacted the Canadian hospital about donating Prajesh's eyes. Unfortunately, the hospital lacked the necessary facilities for organ donation. Driven by a desire to honor their son's memory and contribute to a meaningful cause, Prakashbhai made the extraordinary decision to have Prajesh's body embalmed and flown back to India for anatomical donation. Prakashbhai himself is a resident of Ode village in Anand district, currently residing in Mumbai and working as a supplier of electrical circuits and gold plating for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Further details of case

On April 29th, Prajesh's body arrived at Ode village via an Air India flight, its journey spanning Toronto, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and finally reaching its destination by ambulance. The atmosphere was understandably filled with grief, yet Prajesh's family's selfless act brought a touch of solace amidst the heartbreak. Prajesh is survived by his wife Sejal, a teacher in Canada, their 13-year-old son Vihaan, and their 8-year-old daughter Mihika. While their loss is immeasurable, Prajesh's decision to donate his body for medical research and education will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact.

"In a first such case in the country," Nilesh Mandlewala of Donate Life explained, "the anatomical donation was conducted at G.J. Patel Institute of Ayurvedic Studies and Research, CVM University at New Vallabh Vidyanagar in Anand." This revolutionary act has the potential to pave the way for future anatomical donations from NRIs, ultimately benefiting countless medical students and scientific advancements. The entire donation process was meticulously guided by Nilesh Mandlewala and his team at Donate Life, ensuring a smooth and respectful execution of Prajesh Patel's final wishes.