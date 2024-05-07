Gujarat Witnesses Lukewarm Voter Turnout Amidst Sweltering Heat; Political Battle Intensifies | Representational Image

Surat: As the sun climbed higher in the sky, casting its scorching rays over Gujarat, the state found itself immersed in a crucial democratic exercise. The Election Commission's morning report revealed a modest 9.77% average voting turnout across 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat within the initial two hours. Concerns loomed over the impact of the soaring mercury on voter participation, with fears that the turnout might dwindle post-noon.

Efforts to mobilize voters surged as political parties raced against time to ensure a robust participation in the ongoing polling. Special arrangements, including free transportation services from homes to polling booths, were orchestrated in several Lok Sabha constituencies to facilitate voter turnout.

Despite the oppressive heat, pockets of enthusiasm emerged in various constituencies. Regions such as Banaskantha, Valsad, Mehsana, Anand, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhotaudepur, Bardoli, Patan, and Gandhinagar witnessed encouraging numbers of voters exercising their franchise. However, the Surat seat witnessed a unique scenario as it went uncontested in favor of the BJP, intensifying the battleground between the BJP and the INDI Alliance on the remaining 25 seats.

Electoral landscape of Gujarat

The electoral landscape of Gujarat extends beyond the Lok Sabha elections, with concurrent by-elections being held for five assembly seats: Porbandar, Bijapur, Khambhat, Waghodia, and Manavdar. A total of 266 candidates vie for Lok Sabha seats, while 24 contenders compete in the assembly by-elections. Among these candidates, prominent figures such as Parshottam Rupala, Amit Shah, and Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya command attention, contesting from Rajkot, Gandhinagar, and Porbandar seats respectively.

The political spectrum reflects a dynamic clash of ideologies and aspirations, with 25 BJP, 23 Congress, and 2 AAP candidates battling for supremacy in the electoral arena. Each candidate represents a vision, a promise, and a narrative that resonates with the electorate, shaping the future trajectory of Gujarat's political landscape.