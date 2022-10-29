Gujarat: Uniform Civil Code likely to be implemented before polls

Picture for representation | File

The Gujarat government is likely to move a proposal today to constitute a committee in order to evaluate all aspects of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, according to sources of news agency ANI. The BJP ruled state government is contemplating the proposal so as to adopt UCC in the poll-bound state.

The committee will be constituted under a retired High Court judge to ascertain all the aspects of the matter ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls.

Earlier, a Uttarakhand government committee entrusted with the drafting of a Uniform Civil Code launched a web portal to invite feedback and suggestions from the general public.

What is Uniform Civil Code?

The Uniform Civil Code calls for the formulation of one law for India, which would be applicable to all religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution, which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.