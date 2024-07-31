 Gujarat: Surat Metro Bridge Segment Cracks, Replacement Plan in Action; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat: Surat Metro Bridge Segment Cracks, Replacement Plan in Action; Visuals Surface

Gujarat: Surat Metro Bridge Segment Cracks, Replacement Plan in Action; Visuals Surface

"There are thousands of segments in such bridges and it is normal to have such minor issues in one of them. We will destress the cables (which keep together all span segments) and change that segment," GMRC general manager (civil) Yogendra Singh Chauhan said

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 09:41 AM IST
article-image

Surat: A concrete girder or `section' of an under-construction metro bridge developed a crack soon after it was launched on pillars here on Tuesday, officials said.

While traffic was diverted as a precautionary measure, the "deformed" concrete segment, part of a span having nearly a dozen such box girders, will be replaced, they said.

Official Statement Released

The span between pillars 747 and 748 is part of the east-west corridor of the metro project connecting Saroli with Kapodra, said a release by the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (GMRC).

"The final stressing of the box girder span was completed at 1:30 am and it was kept under observation for 24 hours as per rules. At around 2:00 pm, one segment deformation was noticed. The deformation of the bridge is being continuously monitored and is in stable condition," said the statement.

Read Also
Bihar: 2nd Bridge Collapses In 24 hours In Saran, 10th Such Incident In Over 15 Days
article-image

Since the load of the bridge is still on launching girder, the damaged structure can be removed by following standard procedure, the company said.

"The cause of the deformation can be ascertained only after the removal of the segment," it added.

Statement Of GMRC General Manager (Civil) Yogendra Singh Chauhan

GMRC general manager (civil) Yogendra Singh Chauhan said there was no need to panic.

"There are thousands of segments in such bridges and it is normal to have such minor issues in one of them. We will destress the cables (which keep together all span segments) and change that segment," he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: Surat Metro Bridge Segment Cracks, Replacement Plan in Action; Visuals Surface

Gujarat: Surat Metro Bridge Segment Cracks, Replacement Plan in Action; Visuals Surface

Kerala Landslides: Death Toll Rises To 143 In Wayanad Tragedy, Rescue Ops Underway On War Footing;...

Kerala Landslides: Death Toll Rises To 143 In Wayanad Tragedy, Rescue Ops Underway On War Footing;...

Congress Attack PM Modi For Sharing Anurag Thakur's Unedited Speech Mocking Rahul Gandhi

Congress Attack PM Modi For Sharing Anurag Thakur's Unedited Speech Mocking Rahul Gandhi

Union Budget 2024: Removal Of Indexation Benefit On Real Estate Capital Gains; Tax Rate Cut To 12.5%

Union Budget 2024: Removal Of Indexation Benefit On Real Estate Capital Gains; Tax Rate Cut To 12.5%

‘Rahul Gandhi Is Under Influence’: Kangana Ranaut Calls For Drug Test Over Congress Leader’s...

‘Rahul Gandhi Is Under Influence’: Kangana Ranaut Calls For Drug Test Over Congress Leader’s...