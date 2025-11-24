Gujarat Shocker: 28-Year-Old Physiotherapist Jumps To Death From 9th Floor In Surat Months Before Wedding After Alleged Fight With Fiance

Dr Radhika Jamanbhai Kotadiya |

Surat (Gujarat): A 28-year-old physiotherapist tragically died by suicide on the evening of November 21st in Gujarat's Surat. The incident has raised numerous questions, especially since her engagement and wedding were scheduled for January 2026.

The deceased, identified as Dr Radhika Jamanbhai Kotadiya, ended her life by jumping from the 9th floor of the Business Hub building in the Sarathana area. Disturbingly, this cafe was a place she frequently visited with her fiance. It is alleged that she took the extreme step after an argument with him.

Details On The Suicide

According to reports, Radhika arrived alone at the cafe around 8:00 pm. She ordered tea, followed by a bottle of water and a glass. A cafe employee confirmed to cops that Radhika appeared perfectly normal and spent about 20 minutes talking on her phone. As the employee went into the kitchen and returned, he saw her moving towards the railing, reported Aaj Tak. Within seconds, she climbed over and jumped, resulting in her instantaneous death upon impact.

Originally from Moti Bhegdi village in Jamnagar district, Radhika resided in the Sarathana area of Surat with her family. Her father works as a diamond factory worker. A self-reliant and supportive professional, she ran her own 'Shreeji Physio Clinic' in Sarathana-Jakatnaka and actively contributed to her family's finances.

Likely Cause Of Death Linked To Fiance

The imminent wedding and engagement had kept Radhika excited and she spoke with her fiance frequently. However, police investigation into her mobile phone has unearthed WhatsApp messages hinting at a recent strain in the relationship.

A message reportedly sent to her fiance read, "Don't tell your parents small things," strongly suggesting underlying tension. Police are now examining the complete chat and call records to determine if this stress was the catalyst for her extreme step.

ACP Vipul Patel of Surat Police, while speaking to Aaj Tak, confirmed that a team is investigating the motive behind the suicide. They are recording statements from the cafe staff, family and the fiance. Thorough analysis of her mobile data, including chats and call logs, is underway to clearly establish the circumstances that led to the death of the young doctor right before a major life event. The body has undergone a post-mortem examination and the police continue to investigate the matter from all possible angles.