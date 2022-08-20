Gujarat: SC dismisses PIL against Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Jamnagar

Photo: Representative Image

The Supreme Court recently dismissed a Public Interest Litigation filed questioning many aspects of the Zoo that is being established at Jamnagar Gujarat by the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre Society (GZRRC) which is supported by Reliance Industries Limited.

The Petition was filed by an activist challenging the setting up of the Zoo, he also sought a ban on GZRRC acquiring animals from within India and abroad as also an SIT to inquire into the operations and management of GZRRC, transfer of animals to GZRRC from within India and aboard were questioned in the Petition.

Questions were also raised in the PIL on GZRRC's experience and capability. After GZRRC submitted its detailed response, the Court heard the matter on 16 August 2022 and dismissed the Petition rejecting all contentions raised against GZRRC.

"We at GZRRC are humbled by the decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. We will continue with our work for animal welfare. GZRRC is committed to the welfare, rescue, rehabilitation and conservation of animals as well as to provide world class rehabilitation care to animals which need to be rescued from difficult conditions," said Mr. Dhanraj Nathwani, Head of Organization, GZRRC.