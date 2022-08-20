e-Paper Get App

Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court must intervene, demands Muslim women’s group

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 09:58 AM IST
Members of BMMA protesting | Twitter

Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA), a Muslim women rights group that fought triple talaq case in the Supreme Court, on Friday protested against the remission granted to rapsits in the Bilkis Bano case.

The organisation held a protest march against it on Friday from Bandra terminus to Naupada.

Rapists of Bilkis Bano were granted remission on recommendations of a state sponsored panel. They were set free on Independence Day soon after the Prime Minister spoke of women empowerment.

"The remission was against guidelines set by the Centre. We want the Supreme Court to intervene in this matter. We were shocked to see them free," said Noorjehan Safia Niaz, co-founder of BMMA.

"The 2002 riots were very clearly a state sponsored pogrom. It was heinous that a pregnant woman was gangraped and her rapist set free. What is the message you are giving to women like Bilkis and women in general? What can women expect after this? This shows lack of humanity and morality. There is a sense of what is 'ok' and what is not," said Noorjehan.

