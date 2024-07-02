Gujarat: Saffron Brigade Vandalizes Congress Office In Ahmedabad Over Rahul Gandhi's Remarks

Late Monday night the Congress office at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Ahmedabad was targeted by activists from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, who sprayed black ink across posters and photos of Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition. This act came in response to Gandhi's remarks that ignited controversy over perceptions of Hinduism and violence.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Remarks In Parliament

During his speech in Parliament on Monday, Rahul Gandhi said "Those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in violence 24 hours and spreading hatred" was greeted with sharp criticism from the ruling NDA government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi denounced Gandhi for allegedly insulting the Hindu community at large, stating, "Calling the entire Hindu society violent is a serious issue."

As a repercussion of Gandhi’s remarks on the Hindus, the VHP and Bajrang Dal activists took to the streets in Ahmedabad and barged at the Congress office in Ahmedabad. A few VHP and BD workers armed with black spray bottles targeted the photos and posters of Rahul Gandhi by shouting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans.

Hemang Rawal, spokesperson for the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee On The incident

Hemang Rawal, spokesperson for the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, condemned the incident, describing it as a "cowardly attack" orchestrated under the cover of darkness. "These so-called fake Hindus are resorting to such acts," Rawal stated defiantly. "We challenge them to face us in broad daylight with whatever weapons they choose; we possess the weapons of truth and non-violence."

Rawal emphasized Gandhi's stance in Parliament that Hindus are not inherently violent, highlighting Gandhi's symbolic gesture of bringing Lord Shiva's image to Parliament for the first time and worshipping it. "Rahul Gandhi himself said, 'Only cowards resort to violence,'" Rawal added, stating the Congress party's commitment to truth and legal recourse against such attacks.

According to Rawal, the Congress party will be taking legal opinion on filing a complaint against the perpetrators of violence at the Congress office. The security guard, his wife and daughter were manhandled and beaten up by the saffron brigade workers in the dark of the night.