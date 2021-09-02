Gujarat: Rajnath Singh, CM Vijay Rupani sign MoU to hold DefExpo in state next year

Ahemadabad: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday reviewed the preparations of DefExpo-2022, at Kevadia and signed an MoU to hold the 12th edition of the defence expo in state capital Gandhinagar, from March 10 to March 13 next year.

DefExpo is the central government’s flagship event showcasing the land, naval, air as well as homeland security systems,

During the meeting, Singh and senior defence ministry and Gujarat officials stated that the previous edition of DefExpo held in Lucknow in February last year was a success due to the partnership between the central and the state governments.

It was agreed that as DefExpo-2022 coincides with the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the event needs more active participation and synchronised efforts at all levels.

The Defence Minister urged all the stakeholders to ensure maximum participation in the upcoming event. He hoped that not just domestic but international representation will be much greater at DefExpo-2022 than its previous edition. Reiterating the government’s resolve to 'Make in India, Make for the World', Singh was confident that India will soon become a global manufacturing hub.

"We are taking big strides towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will soon achieve self-reliance in defence. Our aim is to reduce dependency on imports and increase defence exports," he said.

The DefExpo-2022 will be a hybrid business event, with the exhibition planned at the Helipad Exhibition Centre and seminars at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre. A live demonstration of weapons and defence platforms is also being planned at the Sabarmati River Front in Ahmedabad.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 10:53 PM IST