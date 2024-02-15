Gujarat: President Murmu Makes Historic Visit To Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Headquarters In Dharampur

President of India Droupadi Murmu | Representative Image

The President of India Draupadi Murmu recently visited the headquarters of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission in Dharampur accepting the invitation from Gurudev Rakeshji. It was the first time that the President visited the revered ashram or the tribal-dominated taluka of Dharampur, Gujarat.

The Shrimad Rajchandra Mission

Known for spirituality and social works, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission (SRM) is a spiritual movement for inner transformation through wisdom, meditation and selfless service. Working through 204 centres in five continents of the world, the headquarters of SRM are located in Dharampur. The SRM headquarters have transformed Dharampur into a spiritual centre for people across the country.

Accepting the invitation from the founder of SRM Gurudev Rakeshji, President Murmu visited the Dharampur ashram on Tuesday and experienced the spiritual and social initiatives carried out by the organisation. The President was welcomed with an idol of Shrimad Rajchandra while the tribal women of Raj Uphaar, a women empowerment initiative by SRM, offered handcrafted products made locally by the women.

Addressing the gathering, the President said, "I express my heartfelt respect towards the great spiritual tradition at Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram. Walking on the path marked by Shrimad Rajchandraji, revered Gurudevshri Rakeshji has done unprecedented work in the spiritual field. He has dedicated his life to leading humanity towards peace and harmony and his noble work is a great contribution to the welfare of humanity.”

Read Also President Droupadi Murmu Calls For Skill Development At Dialogue Program With Tribal Communities

Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat inaugurated Gurudev Rakeshji's Hindi discourse series ‘Tabhi Ishwar Prasann Honge’ and the meditation series ‘Kshama'. The first set of these discourse sessions was gifted to the President.

Atmarpit Nemiji, Vice President of SRM said, “We consider ourselves extremely blessed to be devotees of Pujya Gurudevshri, the epitome of spirituality. Extremely fortunate as citizens of the country, with the President as the custodian of spirituality, and highly privileged to be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has chosen the path of morality, humanity and spirituality.”