President Droupadi Murmu Calls For Skill Development At Dialogue Program With Tribal Communities

Dharampur: Under the chairmanship of President Droupadi Murmu, a dialogue program was held with the beneficiaries of tribal communities from eight districts of the state and representatives of local tribal communities under the PM-Janman program at the Raj Sabhagrih of Srimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the President called for skill development to become empowered for economic development. She also encouraged everyone to take advantage of the scheme under PM Jan Man Abhiyan for the development of tribal groups by the government.

President Droupadi Murmu interacted with members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups of Gujarat at Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur, Valsad. pic.twitter.com/uwLNMR22lr — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 13, 2024

The President said that there are more than 1 crore tribal people in Gujarat, out of which one and a half lakh are included in the tribal group. She asked how many people from the tribal group present were post-graduate, graduate, matric, and non-matric pass and how many people were in politics. She said that the government is ready to provide all the facilities, including housing, water, electricity, schools, and hospitals. She emphasized that no beneficiary should be deprived of the benefits of the government scheme and urged people to educate their children.

President Hails Work Of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission:

Droupadi Murmu, the first President from the tribal community, is known for her work for the upliftment of tribal communities. She expressed her happiness with the work of the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, which has been carrying out many successful initiatives for the upliftment of the tribal people of South Gujarat in the fields of education, health, and women's development.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat released the Hindi Satsang series 'Tabhi Ishwar Prasanna Honge' and the Dhyana series 'Kshama' by Pujya Gurudev Shri Rakeshji. The Governor presented the first set of these books to the President.

President Asks Tribals To Become Self-Reliant:

The President said that skill development is essential for economic empowerment. "One can become self-reliant only with skill. We should be able to stand on our own feet and not depend on anyone. The government provides interest-free loans. You have to think, 'Can I do something new?' If you move forward, the country will also move forward, and a strong India will be built. Every citizen's contribution is important in building a developed India," President Murmu said.

The President concluded her speech by saying that she is one with the people and that she is seeing the success of the slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas' (Everyone's Togetherness, Everyone's Development, Everyone's Effort, Everyone's Trust).

President Murmu's call for skill development is an important one for the tribal communities of Gujarat. The PM-Janman program and the work of organizations like the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur are valuable resources that can help these communities achieve economic empowerment. By taking advantage of these resources and by working hard to develop their skills, the tribal communities of Gujarat can build a brighter future for themselves and their families.