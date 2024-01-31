 President Murmu Hails Education Milestones: Dropout Decline, Inclusive Enrolment Surges
President Murmu announces reduced dropout rates and significant enrolment increases, particularly among marginalised groups, reflecting positive strides in India's education sector.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
During the joint sitting of Parliament at the commencement of the Budget session, President Murmu shared encouraging trends in the education sector. The President applauded the government's concerted efforts, resulting in a reduction in the country's dropout rates and a commendable surge in enrolment, particularly among marginalised communities.

Enrolment boost among marginalised groups

President Murmu reported a significant increase in enrolment among students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes. The enrolment of Scheduled Caste students witnessed a rise of about 44 percent, Scheduled Tribe students surged by over 65 percent, and Other Backward Classes experienced an increase of more than 44 percent. These numbers indicate a positive shift towards greater educational inclusivity for historically underrepresented groups.

Acknowledging the link between improved housing conditions and educational outcomes, the President highlighted a decline in dropout rates among children from families with 'pucca' houses. She credited the government's sustained efforts, resulting in improved educational opportunities and outcomes for these children.

National Education Policy and language emphasis

President Murmu underscored the swift implementation of the National Education Policy, emphasizing the significance of education in mother tongue and Indian languages. Notably, professional courses such as engineering, medical, and law are now being offered in Indian languages, aligning with the policy's language-centric approach.

To enhance the quality of education at the school level, President Murmu revealed the government's commitment to establishing more than 14,000 'PM Shri Vidyalayas.' With over 6,000 schools already operational, this initiative aims to provide quality education and create a conducive learning environment for students across the nation.

(Inputs from PTI)

