Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Emphasizes Role of Education in Fostering Equality and Economic Growth

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar |

In a recent address at a function commemorating the 118th birth anniversary of Manohar Patel, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the pivotal role of education in fostering equality and eliminating societal inequalities. The event, held in Gondia district, Maharashtra, saw Dhankhar highlighting the transformative power of education in shaping a more equitable society.

"Education is the most impactful transformational mechanism to bring about equality and cut down inequality," stated the Vice President. He further underscored the significance of young parliamentarians with vision, mission, and talent in driving the envisioned 'Viksit Bharat' of 2047.

Dhankhar also advocated for qualitative improvements in the lives of farmers through value addition to agricultural produce. Addressing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, he urged for a focus on enhancing the value of rice for marketing purposes, citing Gondia's prominence as a key trade center for the commodity.

Highlighting India's economic ascent on the global stage, Dhankhar remarked on the country's rapid emergence as the fifth largest economy in the world, surpassing nations like Canada, France, and England. "Today, the world is seeing the change in India," he remarked, attributing India's progress to capable leadership both at the Centre and in the states.

Reflecting on India's economic journey, Dhankhar recalled the challenges the nation faced in 1989, emphasizing the need for strategic measures such as sending gold reserves to France to sustain financial credibility. Despite those challenges, he expressed pride in India's evolution into a formidable global player.

Commenting on India's economic trajectory, Dhankhar predicted further advancements, projecting India to surpass countries like Germany and Japan in the next two to three years.

The Vice President's address resonated with attendees, drawing attention to the critical role education plays in societal transformation and economic growth. As the nation continues its journey towards prosperity, Dhankhar's remarks serve as a reminder of the importance of education and inclusive development in shaping India's future.

(Inputs from PTI)