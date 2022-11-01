WATCH: In Gujarat, PM Narendra Modi visits site of Morbi bridge tragedy, meets injured victims in hospital

Modi, along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, visited the incident site in Gujarat's Morbi, on Tuesday, November 1 | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat at the site of the tragic Morbi bridge collapse, which claimed the lives of as many as 140 people, many of them women and children, with scores of people still missing.

The century-old bridge collapsed on Sunday, at a time when as many as 400 people were on it.

Modi, along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, visited the incident site in Gujarat's Morbi, even as the search and rescue operation is underway in the Machchhu river. Scores of people are still unaccounted for, and hopes for their rescue fade as time passes.

The PM also met personnel from various central and state agencies who were involved in the rescue and relief operations when the cable bridge collapse mishap struck Morbi.

Following his inspection of the tragedy site, the PM's motorcade, with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel accompanying him, made its way to Civil Hospital in Morbi, where the PM is expected to meet and interact with those injured in the tragic mishap that occurred on Sunday.

Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, cancelled a roadshow in Ahmedabad, but continued with his scheduled events on Monday. He spoke at Kevadia, near the Statue of Unity, on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and addressed another rally at Banaskantha in the north of Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear the PIL for judicial probe on November 14. A lawyer filed a petition with the Supreme Court on Monday asking for the creation of a judicial committee to look into the Morbi Bridge collapse in Gujarat.