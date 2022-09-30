Gujarat: PM Modi stops convoy to give way for ambulance while travelling to Gandhinagar | ANI

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his two-day whirlwind tour of poll-bound Gujarat, stopped his convoy for a brief time to give way to an ambulance while travelling to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad.

In the video shared by Gujarat BJP's media cell, one can see two SUVs, which were part of the Indian Premier's convoy, slowly moving to the left side of the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar road to give way to the ambulance.

The incident comes when Modi was on his way to the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after addressing a public rally near the Doordarshan Centre in Ahmedabad this afternoon.

PM Modi, who kickstarted his Gujarat tour on Thursday, flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train earlier in the day. He also launched the first phase of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project.

In the evening, the Prime Minister is set to address a public gathering in Banaskantha district. He will also perform aarti at the famous Ambaji temple.