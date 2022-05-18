Gujarat Morbi factory accident: PM Narendra Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the persons who died after a wall of a salt factory of Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in Morbi's Halvad collapsed on Wednesday.

The PMO also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 each to those injured.

"Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragedy in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PMOIndia tweeted.

It is reported that at least 12 people lost their lives in the accident.

PM Modi also expressed grief at the loss of lives in the mishap.

"The tragedy in Morbi caused by a wall collapse is heart-rending. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Local authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected," he said in a tweet.

Gujarat State Minister Brijesh Merja said, "12 people have died after an incident happened at the Salt Factory in Halvad GIDC. The Government stands with the families of the deceased."

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 05:09 PM IST