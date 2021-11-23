e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 7,579 new COVID-19 cases, 236 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI at 315
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 10:32 AM IST

Gujarat man opens India's first veterinary ventilator hospital in Ahmedabad after losing his dog

Shaival Desai, founder of 'BestBuds Pet Hospital', while speaking to ANI, said, "The idea for a multi-speciality hospital for pets struck when I lost my dog a year ago."
ANI
Non profit vet hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat | ANI

Non profit vet hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat | ANI

Advertisement

A Gujarat man who lost his pet a year ago due to lack of facilities has now opened "a one-stop solution to everything related to pets - a non-profit veterinary hospital with fully equipped OT rooms and India's first animal vet ventilator" in Ahmedabad.

Shaival Desai, founder of 'BestBuds Pet Hospital', while speaking to ANI, said, "The idea for a multi-speciality hospital for pets struck when I lost my dog a year ago. It was a painful time. He could not be treated well due to shortage of facilities which is when I decided to come up with a hospital for pets." "Now, I have opened a one-stop solution to everything related to pets - a non-profit vet hospital with fully equipped OT rooms and India's first animal vet ventilator," Shaival added.

Dr Divyesh Kelawaya, a Senior Veterinarian, said, "During COVID-19, many people abandoned their dogs following the rumour that dogs can spread coronavirus. I request people not to abandon their pets over such rumours."

ALSO READ

Google's 'Pet Portraits' new feature can find art lookalikes for your pet; here's how Google's 'Pet Portraits' new feature can find art lookalikes for your pet; here's how

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 10:32 AM IST
Advertisement