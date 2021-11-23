Gujarat man opens India's first veterinary ventilator hospital in Ahmedabad after losing his dog

A Gujarat man who lost his pet a year ago due to lack of facilities has now opened "a one-stop solution to everything related to pets - a non-profit veterinary hospital with fully equipped OT rooms and India's first animal vet ventilator" in Ahmedabad.

Shaival Desai, founder of 'BestBuds Pet Hospital', while speaking to ANI, said, "The idea for a multi-speciality hospital for pets struck when I lost my dog a year ago. It was a painful time. He could not be treated well due to shortage of facilities which is when I decided to come up with a hospital for pets." "Now, I have opened a one-stop solution to everything related to pets - a non-profit vet hospital with fully equipped OT rooms and India's first animal vet ventilator," Shaival added.

Dr Divyesh Kelawaya, a Senior Veterinarian, said, "During COVID-19, many people abandoned their dogs following the rumour that dogs can spread coronavirus. I request people not to abandon their pets over such rumours."

