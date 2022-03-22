Gujarat: Hundreds of saltpan workers form Namak Satyagrah Samiti to protest against two chemical companies

Hundreds of saltpan workers have formed a Namak Satyagrah Samiti to protest against two chemical companies, who they allege have been illegally mining and selling salt found naturally in the Rann of Kutch after procuring a licence to manufacture bromine.

The allegation has been made by Agariya (saltpan workers) Heet Rakshak Manch, which is a forum of voluntary organisations and concerned citizens fighting for the rights of saltpan workers.

The trustee of the Manch, Harinesh Pandya, has asserted that the “Salt mining by these companies is adversely affecting the income of the saltpan workers.” In a detailed press release, Pandya stated that, “The lives of over 50,000 members of 12,000 saltpan workers’ families are at stake because of these two Kutch-based companies.”

The firms were issued licenses for bromine production near the Rann of Kutch. “There is a natural water catchment in the area, where the sweet water gathers and salt grows naturally. They have both been mining and selling it,” he alleged.

The Manch had also lodged its protest when these companies were given land to lease for bromine production. Pandya pointed out that, “Saltpan workers had taken up the issue with local authorities and even the State Government. But instead of taking any action, the government allowed the chemical factories to make money at the cost of the public exchequer.”

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11:17 PM IST