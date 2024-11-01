 Gujarat: Health Department On High Alert After Suspected Zika Virus Case In Gandhinagar, Intensifies Anti-Larvae Measures
Gujarat: Health Alert in Gandhinagar Following Suspected Zika Virus Case | Representational Image

Gandhinagar: Gandhinagar’s health department has raised an alert after detecting a suspected Zika virus case in a 75-year-old resident of Sector 5. The patient, who is exhibiting symptoms consistent with the virus, is under home treatment as his condition remains stable.

In response, the health department has launched intensive anti-larvae and fogging drives, alongside fever surveys in surrounding sectors, including Sectors 5, 6, 13, and 4, to prevent potential spread and detect additional cases.

The patient’s samples have been sent to a specialized laboratory in Pune for confirmation. Results are expected soon, which will help clarify if this is indeed a Zika virus infection. The health department has also been closely monitoring for other infections, such as dengue, especially given the increase in gatherings and travel during the Diwali festival season. Teams are actively conducting door-to-door surveys to track and manage symptoms of mosquito-borne diseases in the city.

Zika virus is a mosquito-transmitted illness primarily spread through the bite of the Aedes mosquito, a species also responsible for spreading dengue, chikungunya, and yellow fever. Unlike many other mosquito-borne illnesses, Aedes mosquitoes are most active during the day, increasing the likelihood of exposure.

Zika infection typically presents symptoms similar to mild dengue or malaria, including fever, rash, joint pain, and headache. However, in some cases, it can lead to severe complications, particularly among pregnant women and infants.

To prevent further transmission, those infected are advised to avoid close contact with others for around three weeks. This precaution is critical, as the virus is known to spread rapidly through both direct and indirect contact.

This suspected case follows a reported Zika outbreak earlier this year. The first confirmed case was in June, involving a 46-year-old doctor who tested positive for the virus. Shortly afterward, his 15-year-old daughter also tested positive. As of now, a total of 26 pregnant women have been reported to have had the virus, though most have since recovered with no severe health complications.

With Zika being relatively new in the region, the health department is urging residents to take preventive measures seriously. People are advised to use mosquito repellents, wear protective clothing, and reduce stagnant water sources around their homes, which are breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes. The department’s proactive measures, including regular fogging, are aimed at mitigating the risk, especially during this festive season.

Health officials are closely monitoring the situation and awaiting lab results to determine the necessary next steps in managing and containing the virus within Gandhinagar.

