Gujarat HC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Harni Lake Tragedy, Demands Action Report From Govt

ANI

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court, taking a firm stance in the Harni Lake boat capsize incident that claimed the lives of 12 children and 2 teachers, has registered a suo moto petition and demanded a comprehensive action report from the state government.

Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Aniruddh Miyani directed the Secretary of Home Affairs to submit the report by the next hearing, scheduled for January 29th.

This decisive action comes in response to a plea filed by Brijesh Trivedi, president of the High Court Advocate's Association. Trivedi, highlighting the sensitivity of the case and the gross negligence involved, urged the court to intervene and ensure justice. The court, acknowledging the gravity of the tragedy, readily accepted the petition.

Serious case of negligence: Court

"This is a serious case of negligence that has claimed the lives of innocent children," the court remarked. "Such negligence will not be tolerated."

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has resumed its probe, focusing on gathering witness statements from the children who were present on the capsized boat during the horrific incident. CB Tandel, police inspector of Harni police station and a member of the SIT, confirmed the ongoing investigation.

"We are taking statements from the children who were present on the boat at the time of the accident," Tandel informed. "Their testimonies will be crucial in piecing together the events and identifying the cause of the tragedy."

The demand for an action report reflects the court's determination to hold accountable those responsible for the safety lapses that led to the fatal accident. The report is expected to detail the steps taken by the authorities in the aftermath of the tragedy, including rescue efforts, investigation progress, and measures implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Harni Lake accident has sent shockwaves across the state, sparking outrage and demands for justice. The High Court's intervention offers a glimmer of hope for the families of the victims, assuring them that their loss will not be in vain.