Gujarat: 14 Killed As Boat Capsizes In Vadodara Lake; Police Registers Case Against 18 Individuals |

A case has been registered against 18 individuals after 14 people, including 12 school children, were killed after a boat capsized in Vadodara's Harni Motnath Lake on Thursday, a top police official said.

Speaking with ANI, Leela Patil, DCP Vadodara, said, "A boat carrying children capsized in Harni Motnath Lake. 14 people have died in this incident. A case has been registered. The post-mortem of the bodies is underway..."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, met the injured at SSG Hospital in Vadodara.

Details On The Deceased

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Ayan Mohammad Anis Gandhi (13); Falguniben Manishbhai Patel (45); Roshni Pankajbhai Shinde (10); Rutwi Pratik Shah (10); Chhayaben Surati (45); Jahabiya Mohammad Yunus Subedar (10); Vishv Kumar Kalpeshbhai Nizama (10); Rayan Harun Khalifa (10); Sakina Sokat Abdulrasur (9); Alisabanu Mahamad Umar Kothariwala (9); Muvavza Mohamed Mahir Sheikh (8); Nancy Rahul Mali (8); Ayat Altaf Huseni Mansuri (9); Asiya Faruk Khalifa (11).

Meanwhile, a survivor of the incident Sufiya Shaukat Shaikh (13) is undergoing treatment.

A total of 20 people have been rescued in the operation.

"12 school children and two teachers died in the incident. 20 people were rescued and 14 people died. To ensure justice for them, the Chief Minister has ordered a strong inquiry and IPC sections 304, 308 and 114 have been invoked against the accused. Two accused have been nabbed and a magisterial inquiry has been handed over to Vadodara District Collector," Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi told ANI.

Harsh Sanghavi further stated that an FIR has been registered and teams have been formed to arrest the remaining accused. FIR has been registered and 9 teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

PM Modi Expresses Sorrow, Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives and also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000. The Gujarat Govt also announced Rs 4 Lakhs each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.