Gujarat HC Grants ₹1 Lakh Compensation To Man Who Spent 3 Years In Jail As Authorities Couldn't Access His Bail Order Sent On E-mail

Gujarat: In a startling case of administrative negligence, a convict in Gujarat, Chandanji Thakor, was made to endure three additional years of imprisonment despite securing bail in 2020 due to the prison authorities' failure to implement the court's order. The delay was attributed to their inability to open an email attachment containing the bail order from the High Court registry.

Court's Rebuke In The Matter

Chandanji Thakor, a 27-year-old convict serving a life sentence for murder, had his sentence suspended on September 29, 2020. The High Court registry promptly communicated this decision to the jail authorities via email. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an alleged inability to open the attachment, the order was not implemented.

A division bench of Justice AS Supehia and Justice MR Mengdey rebuked both the jail authorities and the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) for their inaction in the case. The court stated that despite receiving the email, no efforts were made to ensure that the convict's release was carried out appropriately.

Compensation Awarded

In light of the shocking delay and the prisoner's unjust imprisonment, the court ordered the State to pay ₹1 lakh in compensation to Chandanji Thakor. The court emphasized that this case served as an eye-opener and underscored the seriousness of the prison authorities' negligence.

The court also directed all District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) to compile data on prisoners who have been granted bail but remain in custody for various reasons. The Court directed the same to the authorities while listing the matter for hearing on October 18 to make sure compliance with the directions.

