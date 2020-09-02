Gujarat govt to assess crop loss for relief to rain-hit farmers as per SDRF norms

Gandhinagar

Gujarat has received 126% rainfall of the season so far. Due to good rains, farmers have sown crops on 85 lakh hectares but the last spell of rainfall in August has damaged crops across the state on a large scale.

On Wednesday, the state government decided to conduct a survey of the damaged crops and pay compensation to farmers as per the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) norms, announced Agriculture Minister RC Faldu.

The minister added, “Revenue and Agriculture department’s field team will complete a damage survey in 15 days and based on the survey report, farmers will be paid a compensation.”

He made it clear only those will be compensated who have suffered a minimum 33% catastrophe.

Unhappy with the state announcement, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani demanded a 100% compensation. He said the state government should clarify if the recently announced Mukhya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojna (MMKSY) is part of the SDRF or above it.

He also sought to make the MMKSY norms logical, as chances of Saurashtra, Kutch, Central and North Gujarat receiving 25 inches rains in 48 hours are slim. Hence, no farmers will be entitled to loss compensation under thje MMKSY. Then, what is the point in announcing the relief.

Dhanani said of the 251 talukas, 106 have received more than 120% rainfall, 54 talukas have received 100 to 120% and 91 have received less than 100% rainfall. Even farmers, who have suffered less than 33% damage won’t get a compensation, which will be unjustice to farmers.