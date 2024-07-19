Gujarat: Foreign Students Clash In Vadodara, One Severely Injured

Gujarat: Foreign Students Clash In Vadodara, One Injured |

A Papua New Guinea student was severely injured and drenched in blood after a knife assault occurred during a violent altercation between three foreign students who were residing in an apartment on Waghodia Road. The local community was taken aback by the incident, which prompted a prompt response from the Panigate police.

The three students had been residing in the apartment of a family for the previous 12 days when the altercation took place. The struggle originated among the students, all of whom are enrolled at Parul University, according to the initial reports. One pupil from Papua New Guinea was stabbed as the situation rapidly escalated into violence. Bloodstains were discovered on the walls, steps, and floor of the apartment, evoking a bleak depiction of the violent struggle.

Local residents promptly notified the Vadodara Police Control Room upon observing the blood-stained steps. The student was discovered to be bleeding profusely when the Panigate police, under the leadership of Inspector Vijay Singh, arrived at the scene. Additionally, a knife, which was likely employed in the assault, was discovered at the location. The student who sustained an injury was promptly transported to Sayaji Hospital for emergency treatment.

Eyewitnesses in the area informed the police that the two students involved in the clash had fled the apartment after the incident. One of the individuals sustained injuries. However, the police launched an investigation by checking the CCTV footage to ascertain the incident.

The investigation has been further complicated by communication barriers. The injured student from Papua New Guinea, who is not fluent in English, needed the help of an interpreter to communicate with the authorities. In spite of this obstacle, the Panigate police have initiated a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the sequence of events that culminated in the violent outbreak."

A police officer stated, "We are currently conducting an active search for the two students who fled the scene." The injured pupil will be interviewed as soon as his condition stabilizes in order to obtain additional information regarding the incident.

Parul University has not yet released an official statement concerning the incident.