Gujarat: ATS Busts Drug Manufacturing Factory Near Surat, Seizes ₹51 Crore Worth Of MD Drugs

The Drug factory, accused arrested

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) raided Palsana taluka in Surat and seized a huge quantity of mephedrone drugs (MD) worth Rs 51 crore from a tin-shed factory at Kareli village, which is located close to a residential area on Thursday.

The raid at the drug-manufacturing factory in Surat led to the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of MD drugs in power and liquid form. The ATS sealed the warehouse and continued to investigate the materials’ origin and the culprits involved.

Official sources said that the accused would manufacture and sell about 4 kilograms of MD in one month from the tin-shed factory located at Darshan Industrial Estate in Kareli village of Palsana taluka. The tin-shed was hired by the accused identified as Sunil Yadav, Vijay Gajera, and Haresh Korat, for manufacturing MD drug in the industrial area.

During the raid, about 4 kilograms of MD and 31.409 kilograms of liquid MD were seized from the tin-shed factory. The accused are residents of Surat, Vapi and Junagadh.

Official sources said that the accused were manufacturing mephedrone drugs by keeping a rented shed on the monthly rent of Rs 20,000 for the last one month. Among the accused, Sunil Yadav used to bring raw material. Vijay Gajera was an electrical engineer who made mephedrone from raw materials. Haresh Korat was working as a helper to both the main accused. The accused prepared 4 kg of mephedrone and gave it to one Salim Syed of Mumbai Last one month. A team of ATS has left for Mumbai to nab Salim Syed.

ATS DySP SL Chaudhary said that 3 accused were caught during the raid. The accused had been making Mephedrone for the last one month. The accused gave 4 kg to a person from Mumbai. The owner whose shed was rented will also be questioned.

The calculation of the exact quantity of seized materials is still in progress. The ATS has stated that the operation was part of their ongoing efforts to combat drug production and distribution in the state. Further investigations are underway to identify any additional links and networks associated with the busted unit.