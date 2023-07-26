Mumbai News: Illegal Telephone Exchange Busted by ATS, One Held | representational pic

Mumbai: The Nagpada Unit of Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has busted an illegal Telephone exchange in Dongri. According to the ATS, on Tuesday, on the basis of confidential information received about running of unauthorised telephone exchange with the help of illegal SIMBOX in Dongri area, ATS team along with DOT officials found one Riyas Mohammad PK aged 32 years (Native of Kerala) residing in a house.

Read Also UP News: ATS Arrests 74 Rohingyas In Statewide Crackdown On Illegal Immigrants

149 SIM cards seized

"On a thorough search of the said house, a total of four SIM boxes with SIM cards were found. When the said SIM box was inspected, a total of 149 SIM cards of a telecom Company were found filled in 04 SIM boxes. In the course of the said operation, property of the total estimated value of Rs.5,71,100 have been seized," said an ATS official.

Suspect Riyas Mohammed PK who was found at the said place with the help of his accomplice identified as Alamal residing in Bangladesh operated an illegal call center by renting the said house using China made Simbox for the purpose of earning money. "Therefore, on the basis of the said material, Riyas has defrauded the Telecom Department of Government of India by unauthorisedly routing the international calls from abroad to the desired mobile number in India through the device at his place in Dongri," the official said.

In this regard, at Dongri Police Station a case has been registered and the suspect Riyas Mohammad PK has been arrested in the said crime and the said crime is being investigated. The said operation was done by Nagpada Unit, Anti-Terrorism Squad, Maharashtra State, Mumbai. It has been done under the guidance of seniors and has prevented the future financial fraud of the Telecom Department of Government of India by destroying the unauthorised telephone exchange that is aiding terrorist activities.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)