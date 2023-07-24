 UP News: ATS Arrests 74 Rohingyas In Statewide Crackdown On Illegal Immigrants
FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 11:31 PM IST
Lucknow: In a major crackdown on illegal immigrants, Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh has launched Operation Rohingya. Under this operation 74 Rohingyas were arrested from various districts of UP on Monday. The Anti Terror Squad (ATS) has arrested 31 Rohingyas from Mathura, 17 from Aligarh, 13 from Hapur and two each from Meerut and Saharanpur district. Besides these, four Rohingyas were arrested from Ghaziabad.

The biggest operation was launched in Mathura were ATS and local police raided slums on the outskirts that continued for eight hours. According to ATS officials among those detained in the operation were youth in a large number who were taught by a local Moulvi. 

