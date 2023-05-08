UP ATS arrests 7 Rohingyas, their Indian facilitator from Kanpur

UP ATS arrest 7 Rohingyas & their Indian facilitator from Kanpur | Representative Image

Lucknow: In a statewide crackdown against the Rohingyas making illegal entry in the country from Bangladesh, the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of UP has arrested eight people. Among those arrested are seven Rohingyas and an Indian broker who had facilitated their illegal entry.

According to ATS officials, illegal Rohingya entrants to India were arrested from Kanpur and these included four women.

Brought in with fake Indian documents

These Rohingyas were brought to India from the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura with fake Indian documents. The ATS sleuths have arrested one broker Subeer Shabdakar, a resident of Tripura who had facilitated the entry of Rohingyas. An FIR has been lodged against those arrested under section 14 of foreigners act at a police station in Kanpur.

During the interrogation the Indian broker Subeer has revealed the name of his other aides who have been involved in human trafficking for a long time. These included Anwar & Vimal from Tripura and Yasmeen & Taiyyab from Jammu & Kashmir. He said that Zahid Alam & Zuber from Cox Bazar, Bangladesh were arranging the entry of Rohingyas from the other side of the border.

The Indian broker informed that Rohingyas were first brought from Myanmar to Bangladesh and from there to India through Bengal, Assam or Tripura border.