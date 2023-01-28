e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Rohingya infiltration probe discovers 13 illegal dumping sites

Mumbai: Rohingya infiltration probe discovers 13 illegal dumping sites

BMC lodges a police complaint against six contractors; also files cases under MRTP Act

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 11:39 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Rohingya infiltration probe discovers 13 illegal dumping sites | Representative pic/ PTI
Follow us on

Mumbai: A police complaint was lodged against six contractors on Wednesday after 13 illegal dumping sites were found by a committee formed to investigate the presence of Rohingya immigrants staying illegally in Malvani area of Malad. It's being alleged that illegal immigrants are hacking nearby mangroves and dumping them elsewhere to clear the land for slums. 

The committee – which comprises deputy municipal commissioner, zonal deputy commissioner of police, deputy collector and rationing officer – was formed in 2022 after Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha ordered the BMC to check on the alleged infiltration. The committee was asked to submit a report within 90 days.

Survey revealed dumping sites

In the past two months, a survey was carried out and 13 dumping sites were discovered at Malvani, Ambujwadi, Shivaji Nagar, Madh and Marve. “The area is very large and the illegal dumping takes place mostly at night time which makes it difficult to bring it under control. So we have submitted the evidence – which was found on these sites – to the police that we had found at the location,” said the civic official. 

Besides the police complaint, the BMC has also filed cases against the contractors under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, added the official. In a letter sent to the Malvani police station, the BMC has requested to investigate the matter and take stringent action under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities.

“Mangroves provide natural protection to nearby populated areas by preventing erosion and absorbing storm surge impacts during extreme weather events. So it's important to protect them. The department that owns the land should take measures to protect their piece. Also a security officer can be appointed at such locations to keep vigil,” read the letter.

Earlier, the BMC used to penalise drivers found dumping debris illegally. But it sought police help in November 2022 when the menace increased.

Read Also
Mumbai: Mangal Prabhat Lodha constitutes committee looking into alleged ‘infiltration of Rohingya...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Mentally challenged minor girl raped; 2 held 

Navi Mumbai: Mentally challenged minor girl raped; 2 held 

Mumbai: Rohingya infiltration probe discovers 13 illegal dumping sites

Mumbai: Rohingya infiltration probe discovers 13 illegal dumping sites

Mumbai: Dadar fire building’s firefighting system inspected, report expected tomorrow

Mumbai: Dadar fire building’s firefighting system inspected, report expected tomorrow

FPJ Exclusive: Maharashtra tops in heterosexual HIV transmission

FPJ Exclusive: Maharashtra tops in heterosexual HIV transmission

Mira Bhayandar: Goon held for defying externment orders twice in 3 months

Mira Bhayandar: Goon held for defying externment orders twice in 3 months