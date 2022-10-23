Mumbai: Mangal Prabhat Lodha constitutes committee looking into alleged ‘infiltration of Rohingya immigrants’ |

Guardian Minister of Suburbs Mangal Prabhat Lodha has constituted a committee to check whether Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslims are staying illegally in Malad- Malvani area or not.

The Deputy Municipal Commissioner of BMC, DCP of Mumbai Police, Deputy Collector and Rationing officer will be part of the committee. This committee will ascertain whether any Bangladeshi and Rohingya are residing illegally or not.

After taking charge of Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha conducted a meeting with the BMC P north officers, Police and officers of collector office. The meeting was open for every like Janata Darbar. Hence, a few residents entered in the meeting room and told the Lodha, Bangladeshi and Rohingyas are setting up huts illegally on BMC and collectors' land. The Hindu population is decreasing in this area." Residents also claimed that in the last three years around three to four thousand illegal huts have been constructed and people from other communities who used to reside there started leaving the area.

Guardian Minister Lodha took note of the issue and constituted a committee of four officers and directed them to inspect the areas and submit a report within 90 days.

During the meeting, Lodha took review of various infrastructure projects going on in that areas.

Deepak Raorane, a resident of Malvani Sector 08 Said, "It is true that there are many illegal Bangladeshis' huts in the Ambuj area of Malavani. As per my count, more than three thousand illegal huts have been erected by Bangladeshis in the last six months. During the MVA regime, these huts have increased in the area and we were also scared to complain. Now the government has changed so we again brought the issue before Mr Lodha."