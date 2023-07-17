Mumbai News: Drugs Over Rs 9 Cr Destroyed By Police At Taloja Facility

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Mumbai Police officials have destroyed 161 kg and 437 kg of narcotics totalling over ₹9.36 crore at Mumbai Waste Management Company Ltd., Taloja. Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Monday chaired the Regional Conference on ‘Drugs Smuggling and National Security’ in New Delhi. During the Conference, under the leadership of the Union Home Minister, over 1,44,000 kilogram drugs worth ₹2,416 crore, was destroyed in various parts of the country by NCB in coordination with Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs) of all states.



The drugs destroyed include 6,590 kilogram by NCB’s Hyderabad unit, 822 kilogram by Indore and 356 kilogram by Jammu. Along with this, various law enforcement agencies of different states destroyed drugs, including 1,486 kilogram drugs in Assam, 229 kilogram in Chandigarh, 25 kilogram in Goa, 4,277 kilogram in Gujarat, 2,458 kilogram in Haryana, 4,069 kilogram in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,03,884 kilogram in Madhya Pradesh, 600 kilogram in Maharashtra, 1,803 kilogram in Tripura and 4,049 kilogram in Uttar Pradesh.

Over 8 lakh kgs of drugs destroyed in a year



Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government has adopted a ’Zero Tolerance’ policy against narcotics to create a drugs-free India. Since June 1, 2022 till July 15, 2023, all regional units of NCB and ANTFs of states have collectively destroyed around 8,76,554 kilogram seized drugs worth around ₹9,580 crore, which is more than 11 times of the target. With the destruction of drugs on Monday, the total quantity of drugs destroyed in one year reached around 10 lakh kilograms, which has a value of around ₹12,000 crore. In order to realize Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s dream of a Drugs-free India, this campaign of destruction of drugs will continue actively, with the same zeal.



"The seized drugs are destroyed by way of the incineration as per the Hazardous & Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, at Common Hazardous Waste Treatment Storage & Disposal Facility, Taloja. After the drugs are seized, they are kept in the government maalkhaanas or warehouses. Disposal process is defined in the NDPS Act according to which we take along independent panch witnesses and in the police escort, the drugs are taken to the facility where it has to be destroyed. After securing permission from the MPCB, the drugs are burnt in the incinerator and the destruction process does not cause any pollution," said an official.

