Gujarat developing Dwarka pilgrimage corridor similar to Kashi-Vishwanath yatra

After the launch of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, it is now the turn of the Gujarat Government to develop a Lord Krishna Dwarka Corridor, besides developing an ambitious Vivekanand tourism circuit.

State Tourism Minister Mulu Bera informed the State Assembly on Saturday that the Dwarka pilgrimage corridor would be developed into an important destination as the “country’s biggest spiritual centre”. It will have the tallest statue of Lord Krishna, a 3D immersive centre and a “unique Bhagwad Gita experience zone.”

Details of Dwarka project

A special viewing gallery of the “extinct Dwarka” would also be developed as part of the Dwarka project, according to the minister.

Bera said Gujarat would soon have a “Swami Vivekanand Circuit” covering all the major cities which Vivekanand visited. This is besides the Gandhi circuit, which is already being developed.

This circuit will cover Bhuj, Vadodara, Limbdi, Lekhamba, Dwarka, Somnath, Narayan Sarovar, Kutch, and Ahmedabad in the first phase.

₹1,500 crore budget for Dwarka corridor

Speaking on budgetary demands of the tourism department, the minister claimed that Gujarat was emerging as a major tourist destination with an average 14 crore tourists visiting the State every year. He said even the budget had increased manifold from Rs 12 crore in 2001-2002 to Rs 1,500 crore now.

He stated that Rs 606 crore of this Rs 1,500 crore had been allotted for development of several destinations like Dholavira, Dev ni Mori, Kadana dam, Donhill, Dharoi dam, Bet Dwarka, Narayan sarovar, Nal Sarovar, Thol and Krishna Rukshmani temple.

Bera added that there were plans to develop many new hill stations. They include Wilson hill, Kolavera hill station (Valsad) and Kakarai Mata hill (Aravalli).

Secondly, historical palaces and forts of the state would be restored and converted into tourist spots. The minister said 10,000 people will be trained to help tourists to facilitate a comfortable stay of the tourists to Gujarat.

