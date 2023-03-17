Who is Kiran Patel? Gujarat conman arrested for posing as PMO official | Twitter/@ahmedalifayyaz

Kiran Bhai Patel, who pretended to be a senior member of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and met with influential figures in the Union territory has been detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Details of Patel's arrest emerged recently after a magistrate sent him to judicial custody.

Patel--who got Z-plus security cover, a bulletproof SUV and official accommodation at a five-star hotel in Jammu and Kashmir--used to identify himself as an additional director for strategy and campaigns in the Prime Minister's Office

He was arrested by authorities at a five-star hotel in Srinagar for posing as a fake PMO official and receiving protection and other perks.

Who is Kiran Patel?

Kiran Patel is a Gujarat resident with a verified Twitter account. According to his Twitter profile, he has a PHD from Commonwealth University in Virginia and an MBA from IIM TRICHY. He has also completed his M. Tech in Computer Science and B. E. in Computer Engineering.

His alleged education qualifications aside, the conman describes himself on Twitter as a Thinker, Strategist, Analyst, and Campaign Manager.

Patel had allegedly forged documents to deceive people who provided him security cover during his stay in Srinagar.

The conman has published several videos of himself receiving VIP treatment from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, who believed him to be an official from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

In one of the videos, he is seen walking through snow with paramilitary guards at Doodhpathri in Budgam. He also posed for a photo in front of the clock tower Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Patel allegedly said that the government had assigned him the task of identifying buyers for apple orchards in south Kashmir, and that a few of IAS officials were in awe of him when he dropped names of high-ranking bureaucrats and politicians in the national capital.

After his arrest, security officials recovered forged identity cards from his possession, court documents stated.

The scenic valley of Gulmarg is a little piece of paradise cocooned by the mighty snow-clad mountains of the Pir Panjal range. Emerald green meadows, deep ravines and pine-forested hills make this meadow of flowers (the meaning of #Gulmarg) an ethereal sight.#Kashmir pic.twitter.com/XhPFUqWA6V — Dr. Kiran J Patel (@bansijpatel) February 26, 2023