Gujarat Crime: Minor girl hangs herself as boyfriend leaks intimate video

A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide on Monday in Chharanagar area in Ahmedabad after her boyfriend leaked their intimate video, said the police.

According to the police, she hanged herself from the ceiling of her house on Monday evening after suffering from depression as her video was leaked.

Inspector Hemant Patel of Sardarnagar police station said that her boyfriend had leaked her video to three of his friends who went on to forward it to others. They had shot the video with each other's consent, he said.

The girl's parents had on February lodged a complaint against the boy on the charges of rape.

Now, the boy has been booked for rape under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Moreover, his friends have also been charged under the Information Technology Act for circulating the video further.

The police said that they have arrested three out of the four accused in the case.

Earlier, a minor girl who was with her boyfriend jumped off from her first floor flat in Kurla in Mumbai after her mother walked in on them, police said on Sunday.

The girlhad later confessed to her family that her boyfriend, identified as Sunil Zhende (20), was in her bedroom and so she panicked and jumped off the window. The police said that after they got a complaint from the girl's family, they had arrested Zhende for rape and house trespass under IPC and POCSO Act.