Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested for raping mentally challenged girl in Moradabad

Moradabad: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a mentally challenged girl near Moradabad Airport in December last year, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Satyawan.

"This case was challenging because the girl was mentally challenged and could not provide any information about the accused. The help of a child specialist was also taken to gather more information," superintendent of police (SP city) Amit Kumar Anand told reporters.