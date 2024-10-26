 Gujarat: Crime Branch Detains 50 Bangladeshi Nationals In Major Crackdown On Forged Documents And Human Trafficking Networks In Ahmedabad
In a sweeping crackdown by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, 50 Bangladeshi nationals have been detained in connection with an elaborate network of forged documents and human trafficking schemes that have quietly been flourishing in the region.

Abhishek PandeyUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 01:15 AM IST
article-image
Ahmedabad Crime Branch detains 50 Bangladeshi nationals linked to human trafficking and forged document schemes | Representative Image

Ahmedabad: In a sweeping crackdown by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, 50 Bangladeshi nationals have been detained in connection with an elaborate network of forged documents and human trafficking schemes that have quietly been flourishing in the region. This follows months of investigation and surveillance, shining a light on a web of counterfeit documentation and cross-border trafficking operations.

The probe began with a case involving Faruk Mondal and others, who allegedly created and distributed fake identification documents. This operation allowed individuals to establish false identities and avoid detection by authorities.

An FIR, registered under CR No. 11191011240200/2024, charged those involved under IPC sections 465, 467, and 468, targeting forgery and fraud. To date, investigators have confiscated over 200 suspect documents, which remain under analysis, and multiple accomplices who facilitated the forgery process have been apprehended.

The investigation’s reach grew further when another case of human trafficking involving minor girls surfaced. The FIR, registered under CR No. 11191011240210/2024, involved charges under the BNS and Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, and included sections of the POCSO Act to protect minors.

Crime Branch teams launched swift raids on suspected hideouts, where they rescued several minor girls. More than 100 women have been identified as victims who, after being coerced into prostitution, were forced to send money back to their home country.

Authorities are currently scrutinizing financial records to track the proceeds from these activities, aiming to understand the full extent of the trafficking network’s finances.

Following these two cases, Crime Branch teams intensified their actions. Their efforts have now led to a wider sweep at the city’s Chandola Lake area, detaining an additional 48 suspected illegal immigrants. Over 150 individuals are still under investigation, being interrogated as authorities look to untangle the network and prevent further illegal activities.

The ongoing cases highlight the complex and often unseen criminal operations embedded within local communities and underscore the importance of vigilant enforcement in combating both forgery and trafficking.

