Gujarat: DRI Seizes Nearly 200 Containers Of Watermelon Seeds Worth ₹100 Crore In Major Smuggling Operation At Mundra Port

DRI officials with nearly 200 containers of watermelon seeds valued at ₹100 crore seized in a major operation at Mundra Port | Representational Image

Gandhidham: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized nearly 200 containers of watermelon seeds, valued at approximately ₹100 crore, in a major operation at Mundra Port. The consignment was imported from Sudan, and authorities suspect the involvement of around 17 importers in the smuggling network.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Gandhidham Regional Unit of the DRI uncovered that these importers had tried to bypass regulations set by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under Notification No. 05/2023, issued on April 5, 2024. The notification permitted the free import of watermelon seeds between May 1 and June 30, 2024. Shipments billed up to June 30 were allowed as free imports, while any imports beyond that date were categorized as “restricted.”

Violation of Import Regulations

During the investigation, DRI officials discovered that the importers had attempted to exploit this policy by submitting fake bills of lading to Customs. The fraudulent documents falsely indicated that the shipments had been dispatched before the June 30 deadline. However, during their search operation, authorities managed to track and recover the original bills of lading, which revealed the actual shipment dates as being after June 30, 2024, violating the DGFT regulations.

The smuggling operation was exposed when the DRI detected discrepancies between the declared shipping documents and the actual records. The seized goods were valued at ₹100 crore, while the total value of the smuggling operation, including duties, was estimated to be around ₹39.65 crore.

Further Investigation Underway

All the containers of illegally imported watermelon seeds have been seized, and further investigations are ongoing. The DRI is working to identify all individuals and entities involved in the smuggling network and is expected to take strict legal action against them. This seizure highlights the vigilance of the authorities in curbing illegal import activities and ensuring compliance with trade regulations.

The DRI’s crackdown comes as part of a broader effort to prevent misuse of trade provisions and safeguard the integrity of import-export operations. Authorities emphasized that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of circumventing trade laws, and that such operations would continue to ensure compliance with regulatory frameworks.