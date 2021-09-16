e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,595 new cases, 45 deaths, 3,240 recoveries on September 16Finance Minister announces Rs 30,600 cr govt guarantee for Bad BankVirat Kohli to relinquish T20 captaincy after ICC T20 World Cup, says 'need to give myself space'
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 10:07 PM IST

Gujarat Cabinet: CM Bhupendra Patel keeps home dept; here's a list of who got which ministry

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel today allocated portfolios to the newly-inducted ministers, keeping a host of departments, including Home, with himself and without appointing any deputy.

Here's a list of who got which ministry:

  • Kanubhai Desai- Finance and Energy and Petrochemicals portfolios

  • CM Bhupendra Patel- General Administration Department,

- Information and Broadcast, Industries,

- Mines and Minerals, Capital Projects,

- Urban Development,

- Urban Housing and Narmada and Ports

  • Rajendra Trivedi - Revenue, Law and Justice, and Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs

  • Jitubhai Vaghani - Education Department

  • Rishikesh Patel - Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education

    - Water Resources and Water Supply

  • Purnesh Modi - Roads and Building,

    - Transport,

    - Civil Aviation,

    - Tourism and Pilgrimage Development

  • Raghavji Patel - Agriculture and Animal Husbandry

  • Kiritsinh Rana - Forest, Environment, Climate Change

    - Printing and Stationery departments

  • Naresh Patel - Tribal Development

    - Food and Civil Supply

  • Pradip Parmar- Social Justice and Empowerment Minister

  • Arjunsinh Chauhan - Rural Development and Rural Housing

  • Harsh Sanghavi - Minister of State (MoS), Home
    - Disaster Management and Police Housing

    - MoS of Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities,

    - NRI, Excise and Prohibition,

    - Border Security and Prisons

  • Jagdish Panchal - Cottage Industries, Cooperation, Salt Industry and Protocol

    - Forest and Environment, Climate Change

    - Printing and Stationery

  • Brijesh Merja - Labour and Employment (Independent Charge)

    - Panchayats

    - Rural Development and Rural Housing (MoS)

  • Jitu Chaudhary - Kalpsar (MoS)

    - Fisheries (Independent)

    - Narmada, Water Resources and Water Supply (MoS)

  • Manishaben Vakil - Women and Child Developnment (Independent charge)

    - Social Justice and Empowerment (Junior minister)

  • Mukesh Patel - Agriculture and Energy and Petrochemicals (MoS)

  • Nimisha Suthar - Tribal Development

    - Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education (Junior minister)

  • Arvind Raiyani - Transport, Civil Aviation (MoS)

    - Tourism and Pilgrimage Development (MoS)

  • Kuber Dindor - Higher and Technical Education (MoS)

    - Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs (MoS)

  • Kirtisinh Vaghela - MoS for Primary, Secondary and Adult Education

  • Gajendrasinh Parmar - MoS for Food and Civil Supply

  • R C Makwana - Social Justice and Empowerment (MoS)

  • Vinod Moradia - Urban Development and Urban Housing (MoS)

  • Deva Malam - Animal Husbandry (MoS)

ALSO READ

New Gujarat cabinet swearing in: 21 MLAs get calls for ceremony amid news of dissent
Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 10:07 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal