Gujarat Cabinet: CM Bhupendra Patel keeps home dept; here's a list of who got which ministry

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel today allocated portfolios to the newly-inducted ministers, keeping a host of departments, including Home, with himself and without appointing any deputy.
Here's a list of who got which ministry:
Kanubhai Desai- Finance and Energy and Petrochemicals portfolios
CM Bhupendra Patel- General Administration Department,
- Information and Broadcast, Industries,
- Mines and Minerals, Capital Projects,
- Urban Development,
- Urban Housing and Narmada and Ports
Rajendra Trivedi - Revenue, Law and Justice, and Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs
Jitubhai Vaghani - Education Department
Rishikesh Patel - Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education
- Water Resources and Water Supply
Purnesh Modi - Roads and Building,
- Transport,
- Civil Aviation,
- Tourism and Pilgrimage Development
Raghavji Patel - Agriculture and Animal Husbandry
Kiritsinh Rana - Forest, Environment, Climate Change
- Printing and Stationery departments
Naresh Patel - Tribal Development
- Food and Civil Supply
Pradip Parmar- Social Justice and Empowerment Minister
Arjunsinh Chauhan - Rural Development and Rural Housing
Harsh Sanghavi - Minister of State (MoS), Home
- Disaster Management and Police Housing
- MoS of Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities,
- NRI, Excise and Prohibition,
- Border Security and Prisons
Jagdish Panchal - Cottage Industries, Cooperation, Salt Industry and Protocol
- Forest and Environment, Climate Change
- Printing and Stationery
Brijesh Merja - Labour and Employment (Independent Charge)
- Panchayats
- Rural Development and Rural Housing (MoS)
Jitu Chaudhary - Kalpsar (MoS)
- Fisheries (Independent)
- Narmada, Water Resources and Water Supply (MoS)
Manishaben Vakil - Women and Child Developnment (Independent charge)
- Social Justice and Empowerment (Junior minister)
Mukesh Patel - Agriculture and Energy and Petrochemicals (MoS)
Nimisha Suthar - Tribal Development
- Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education (Junior minister)
Arvind Raiyani - Transport, Civil Aviation (MoS)
- Tourism and Pilgrimage Development (MoS)
Kuber Dindor - Higher and Technical Education (MoS)
- Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs (MoS)
Kirtisinh Vaghela - MoS for Primary, Secondary and Adult Education
Gajendrasinh Parmar - MoS for Food and Civil Supply
R C Makwana - Social Justice and Empowerment (MoS)
Vinod Moradia - Urban Development and Urban Housing (MoS)
Deva Malam - Animal Husbandry (MoS)