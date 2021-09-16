Gujarat Cabinet: CM Bhupendra Patel keeps home dept; here's a list of who got which ministry

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel today allocated portfolios to the newly-inducted ministers, keeping a host of departments, including Home, with himself and without appointing any deputy.

Here's a list of who got which ministry:



Kanubhai Desai- Finance and Energy and Petrochemicals portfolios

CM Bhupendra Patel- General Administration Department,

- Information and Broadcast, Industries,

- Mines and Minerals, Capital Projects,

- Urban Development,

- Urban Housing and Narmada and Ports

Rajendra Trivedi - Revenue, Law and Justice, and Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs

Jitubhai Vaghani - Education Department

Rishikesh Patel - Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education - Water Resources and Water Supply

Purnesh Modi - Roads and Building, - Transport, - Civil Aviation, - Tourism and Pilgrimage Development

Raghavji Patel - Agriculture and Animal Husbandry

Kiritsinh Rana - Forest, Environment, Climate Change - Printing and Stationery departments

Naresh Patel - Tribal Development - Food and Civil Supply

Pradip Parmar- Social Justice and Empowerment Minister

Arjunsinh Chauhan - Rural Development and Rural Housing

Harsh Sanghavi - Minister of State (MoS), Home

- Disaster Management and Police Housing - MoS of Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities, - NRI, Excise and Prohibition, - Border Security and Prisons

Jagdish Panchal - Cottage Industries, Cooperation, Salt Industry and Protocol - Forest and Environment, Climate Change - Printing and Stationery

Brijesh Merja - Labour and Employment (Independent Charge) - Panchayats - Rural Development and Rural Housing (MoS)

Jitu Chaudhary - Kalpsar (MoS) - Fisheries (Independent) - Narmada, Water Resources and Water Supply (MoS)

Manishaben Vakil - Women and Child Developnment (Independent charge) - Social Justice and Empowerment (Junior minister)

Mukesh Patel - Agriculture and Energy and Petrochemicals (MoS)

Nimisha Suthar - Tribal Development - Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education (Junior minister)

Arvind Raiyani - Transport, Civil Aviation (MoS) - Tourism and Pilgrimage Development (MoS)

Kuber Dindor - Higher and Technical Education (MoS) - Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs (MoS)

Kirtisinh Vaghela - MoS for Primary, Secondary and Adult Education

Gajendrasinh Parmar - MoS for Food and Civil Supply

R C Makwana - Social Justice and Empowerment (MoS)

Vinod Moradia - Urban Development and Urban Housing (MoS)

Deva Malam - Animal Husbandry (MoS)

