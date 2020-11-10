Gujarat bypolls final nail in Congress coffin: Rupani

After gaining a huge lead of votes over the Congress rival candidates in all the eight seats of the state assembly in Gujarat, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that this elections put the last nail on the Congress' coffin and the Congress is now finished.

Informing the media, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said, "These by-elections for 8 seats in Gujarat marked the end of Congress and the last nail was hammered on Congress's coffin. These elections are also a trailer showing a glimpse of the upcoming local body elections in Gujarat as well as the state assembly elections in 2022."

"We are not only winning in all the eight constituencies but winning with a huge margin over the Congress. The Congress' situation is so pathetic that in some places they were even behind the independent candidates. In Abdasa, the Congress candidate stands third in the vote share after an independent," added Rupani.

"This is a win not only for the BJP but this is a win of the public, who has showed immense confidence in us. With this win we now have the strength of 111 in the house all the state assembly," added Rupani.