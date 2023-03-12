Gujarat: BJP MLA’s brother thrash 2 after being asked to play music in lower volume | Representative pic

Ahmedabad: A youth and his father were severely thrashed on the Dhuleti day; the day after Holi when they play colours, by the brother of a sitting BJP MLA from Savli in Vadodara district Ketan Inamdar and four others after they pleaded with the legislator’s brother to play music in a lower volume.

The Savli police have lodged an FIR against Sandeep Inamdar, the lawmaker’s brother, and four others for the assault. According to the complaint lodged on Saturday by Anil Mistry, 56, who does casual carpentry work, his sons Chintan and Parth had rented a shop in the town and started a small transport business.

When Chintan was at the shop around 10.30 a.m. on March 8, the Dhuleti day, Inamdar and others were celebrating Holi and dancing to loud music. Chintan requested them to lower the volume of the speaker, the five men thrashed him brutally with sticks and whatever things they could get hold of around them.

However, Chintan somehow managed to escape and called his father telling him that he had run away and the shop was open. On learning this, Anil Mistry immediately rushed to the shop on his two-wheeler. “Before I could say anything they started thrashing me. One of the five, Chetan Vanand, removed his belt and beat me up. His belt’s buckle hit my eye,” Mistry said in his complaint.

Mistry, who had also sustained injuries on his legs and hands, had to be moved to a private eye hospital after the local government hospital advised them to take to an eye specialist. Chintan was also hospitalised with minor injuries.

It was only after the local residents and shop-keepers intervened that the beating stopped and Mistry was taken to a hospital. They escaped from the scene, but the police claimed that they had lodged an FIR and measures initiated to arrest them.