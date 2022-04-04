Gujarat Assembly unanimously passes Bill granting approval to Adani Group to set up private university

The Gujarat Assembly has unanimously passed a Bill granting approval to the Adani Group to set up a private university in Gujarat under the Gujarat State Private Universities Act, 2009.

The Group is among 11 other institutions who have been granted the permission in the just concluded budget session of the State Assembly.

The Group’s application for setting up a private university was submitted through the Adani Institute of Education and Research (AIER).

Speaking about the proposed university, Dr Priti G. Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation and Trustee, Adani Institute for Education and Research (AIER), said, “India is caught by the skill-gap between the industry requirements and the education system.”

She added, in a press release, that, “It is critical to take proactive measures to transform and bridge this gap through upskilling. At Adani University, we aim to create a model that aligns with industry imperatives.”

“We want to build the right talent set and fulfil the competency gap by imparting the right knowledge, right skills, and the right attitude and make the learners feel complete as a professional and as a person and continue contributing to nation-building,' Priti Adani said.

According to her, “A knowledge-based ecosystem at Adani University will encourage transformative research that focuses on addressing real-world problems creating impact. We want to build a platform to contribute to increasing productivity, achieve social and national integration, accelerate the process of modernization, and cultivate social, moral, and spiritual values.”

The process of granting private university status to Adani University involved a careful evaluation of AIER's application and its proposal for a transformational university. The application was scrutinised by an empowered committee nominated by the Gujarat State Education Department. Based on the committee's recommendations, the Government of Gujarat brought it for consideration in the State Assembly.

The Adani University will start offering programmes from Academic Year 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 06:35 PM IST