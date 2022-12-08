e-Paper Get App
Gujarat Assembly election results: From politicians to party supporters, people cheer and congratulate BJP's massive victory

Union Home minister Amit Shah, Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, and other politicians thanked the people of Gujarat for having faith and trust in the party and making him receive a victorious lead.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat Assembly election results: From politicians to party supporters, people cheer and congratulate BJP's massive victory | FPJ
The Bharatiya Janata Party was seen taking a clear lead in the vote counting underway on Thursday for the Gujarat Assembly polls. According to the latest trends by the Election Commission till 2 pm, the BJP has won 11 seats so far and is leading on 156 seats, which if solidifies, will be a historic victory for the party.

The new chief minister of Gujarat will be sworn in on December 12 at 2 pm as the party swept the Assembly polls with a record-breaking margin. It would be his second time to take oath at the position. He was first elected as BJP legislative party leader on 12 September 2021.

Reacting to the BJP's likely historic victory in Gujarat, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi, "Gujarat has given unprecedented mandate to BJP by rejecting politics of 'revdi', appeasement and hollow promises."

Party president JP Nadda also reflected on the leadership of PM Modi while congratulating the win.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wrote in Hindi to say that the "victory was a symbol of the faith that the people of the state had in Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Sharing the image of a lotus amid the sunshine, Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju congratulated the leadership of PM Modi while expressing love towards the people of the poll-bound state.

Referring to Modi's slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar described the victory as the result of Modi's positive policies.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi described it as an acceptance of Gujarat's model and expressed gratitude to the people for giving them a big victory.

article-image

People called it "Modi Magic." Check out some more reactions

