Gujarat Assembly election results: From politicians to party supporters, people cheer and congratulate BJP's massive victory

The Bharatiya Janata Party was seen taking a clear lead in the vote counting underway on Thursday for the Gujarat Assembly polls. According to the latest trends by the Election Commission till 2 pm, the BJP has won 11 seats so far and is leading on 156 seats, which if solidifies, will be a historic victory for the party.

The new chief minister of Gujarat will be sworn in on December 12 at 2 pm as the party swept the Assembly polls with a record-breaking margin. It would be his second time to take oath at the position. He was first elected as BJP legislative party leader on 12 September 2021.

Reacting to the BJP's likely historic victory in Gujarat, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi, "Gujarat has given unprecedented mandate to BJP by rejecting politics of 'revdi', appeasement and hollow promises."

गुजरात ने खोखले वादे, रेवड़ी व तुष्टिकरण की राजनीति करने वालों को नकार कर विकास और जनकल्याण को चरितार्थ करने वाली @narendramodi जी की भाजपा को अभूतपूर्व जनादेश दिया है।



इस प्रचंड जीत ने दिखाया है कि हर वर्ग चाहे महिला हो, युवा हो या किसान हो सभी पूरे दिल से भाजपा के साथ हैं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 8, 2022

Party president JP Nadda also reflected on the leadership of PM Modi while congratulating the win.

गुजरात ने पिछले दो दशक में मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में विकास के नये कीर्तिमान स्थापित किए है और आज गुजरात की जनता ने भाजपा को आशीर्वाद देकर जीत का नया कीर्तिमान रचा है। हर वर्ग ने पूरे दिल से भाजपा को आशीर्वाद दिया है। यह भाजपा की नीतियों में जनता के अटूट विश्वास की जीत है। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wrote in Hindi to say that the "victory was a symbol of the faith that the people of the state had in Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Sharing the image of a lotus amid the sunshine, Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju congratulated the leadership of PM Modi while expressing love towards the people of the poll-bound state.

Congratulations to the loving people of Gujarat for a decisive mandate for development and against the politics of appeasement.

Under the leadership of hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji Gujarat once again wins !! pic.twitter.com/iwAp9X5Wle — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 8, 2022

Referring to Modi's slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar described the victory as the result of Modi's positive policies.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi described it as an acceptance of Gujarat's model and expressed gratitude to the people for giving them a big victory.

People called it "Modi Magic." Check out some more reactions

BJP is leading towards historic win in Gujarat. Its all the way Modi Magic. Congratulations @narendramodi ! — nikhil wagle (@waglenikhil) December 8, 2022

Let us bow before Gujaratis -state that was Hindutva’s first lab & remains that even after 27 yrs in power.



The kind of blockbuster win, state handed to BJP is unprecedented & testimony of the fact that Gujarat model is the model of governance & is about one man- @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/EtgzZPBTqK — Alok Bhatt (@alok_bhatt) December 8, 2022

Gujarat has outrightly rejected appeasement and freebies politics. Gujaratis are very clear. They want Vikas. Entire country should learn from Gujarat. #GujaratElectionResult pic.twitter.com/U84HavyGon — Punit Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@Punitspeaks) December 8, 2022