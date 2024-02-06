Gujarat: Another Botched Cataract Surgery Rocks Rajkot; Family Accuses Doctor Of Bribery

Just weeks after a botched cataract surgery sparked outrage in Mandla, a similar incident has emerged at Rajkot Civil Hospital, raising concerns about the quality of medical care and ethical practices. This time, the family of a patient alleges the doctor offered them Rs 25,000 to cover the cost of transferring him to Ahmedabad after the surgery went wrong.

Mansur Makwana, the patient, underwent cataract surgery at the hospital. According to his account, the procedure, which usually takes around 15 minutes, stretched to an hour and a half. After the surgery, he was unable to regain his vision. When his family questioned the doctor, they received vague answers and were eventually informed that another surgery in Ahmedabad was necessary.

Unable to afford the travel and further treatment, the family demanded that Makwana's vision be restored locally. They allege that at this point, the doctor offered them Rs 25,000 to transfer him to Ahmedabad.

Makwana's daughter, Shilpaben Miyatra, further claims that the doctor admitted to making a mistake during the surgery and initially offered Rs. 1,000 for the additional treatment. The family has demanded action against the doctor and proper treatment for Makwana.

The hospital's Superintendent, Dr. Radheshyam Trivedi, acknowledged a complication during the surgery and deemed transfer to Ahmedabad necessary. However, he emphasized that an inquiry committee will investigate the alleged bribe offer and take strict action if anyone is found responsible.